Janine Beckie's 2 goals carries Canada past Chile for 1st Olympic soccer win
Published
Janine Beckie's two goals gave Canada the boost it needed to pick up its first victory of the Tokyo Games, a 2-1 victory over Chile on Saturday.Full Article
On soccer's biggest stage, and with a berth in the Olympic quarterfinals hanging in the balance, Janine Beckie wasn't about to let..