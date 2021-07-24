The 21-year-old enjoyed a stunning loan spell at Newcastle United during the second half of last season and it's no surprise that Steve Bruce wants to resign the Arsenal midfielderFull Article
Steve Bruce says Newcastle must be patient in talks with Arsenal for Joe Willock
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Bruce: We'd love Willock, but ask Arsenal
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce says he would love to welcome Joe Willock back to the club after his loan spell last season, but his..
Sky Sports UK
Steve Bruce offers Joe Willock transfer update as Newcastle seek Arsenal deal
Bruce says he would 'love' to sign Willock after the Arsenal youngster's impressive loan spell last season helped steer Newcastle..
Daily Star