Paige VanZant vs Rachael Ostovich highlights: Former UFC star storms out of the ring after losing second Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship bout
Paige VanZant suffered yet another bare knuckle boxing defeat as Rachael Ostovich claimed revenge in the BKFC 19 main event on Friday night. The former Ultimate Fighter contender constantly landed a devastating overhand right onto VanZant’s jaw across five rounds, with the judges scoring the bout 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46. Clearly upset with the result, […]Full Article