Anti-Paul Pogba banners hung in Paris as fans say ‘we don’t want you’ amid £43m PSG transfer links, Teddy Sheringham insists Manchester United fans can’t blame player for exit
Published
French football fans have made it clear Paul Pogba will not be welcomed by everyone at Paris Saint-Germain with banners protesting his transfer hung around the capital. Large banners against the Manchester United star were placed outside the Parc Des Princes and elsewhere in the city, bearing the identical message: ‘We don’t want you’. The […]Full Article