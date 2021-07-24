Jamie Carragher plays down Georginio Wijnaldum claims that he felt disrespected by minority of Liverpool fans before his exit for Paris Saint-Germain – ‘This is not right’
Jamie Carragher has responded after Georginio Wijnaldum revealed he felt disrespected by a small section of Liverpool’s support on social media in his last two years at the club. Wijnaldum, who spent five years at Anfield following his £25million move from Newcastle in 2016, turned down the offer of a new contract and subsequently joined […]Full Article