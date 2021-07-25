Down 3-0, El Salvador stormed back and almost tied their 2021 Gold Cup quarterfinal game against Qatar up in the second half, but ultimately lost, 3-2.Full Article
Qatar hangs on for 3-2 win over El Salvador in Gold Cup quarterfinals
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Qatar holds off El Salvador in thrilling Gold Cup opener at State Farm Stadium
azcentral.com
Almoez Ali scored twice for Qatar, as did Joaquin Rivas for El Salvador, but Qatar avoided a collapse with a 3-2 win in Saturday's..
-
El Salvador bags two goals in three minutes, cuts into Qatar’s lead, 3-2
FOX Sports
-
Qatar takes early 1-0 lead vs. El Salvador after beautiful counter
FOX Sports
-
Mexico headlines Gold Cup soccer quarterfinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale
azcentral.com
-
Mexico 1-0 El Salvador: Rodriguez fires El Tri into quarter-finals
SoccerNews.com