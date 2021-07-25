Blue Jays’ offense explodes for five homers in 10-3 rout vs. Mets
Published
The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the New York Mets, 10-3, with the help of five home runs. The Blue Jays had 17 hits in Saturday night's victoryFull Article
Published
The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the New York Mets, 10-3, with the help of five home runs. The Blue Jays had 17 hits in Saturday night's victoryFull Article
All-Star Teoscar Hernandez hit two of Toronto's five home runs and the Blue Jays beat New York Mets 10-3 Saturday night to stop a..