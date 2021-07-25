Tokyo Olympics: Tunisian swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui wins 400m freestyle
Published
Watch as 18-year-old Tunisian swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui produces a major shock to win gold in the 400m freestyle on day two of the Tokyo Olympics.Full Article
Published
Watch as 18-year-old Tunisian swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui produces a major shock to win gold in the 400m freestyle on day two of the Tokyo Olympics.Full Article
Rio Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu of Hungaria finished fifth in 4:35.98. Meanwhile, American swimmer Chase Kalisz touched home..