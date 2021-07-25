Rio Olympic champion Katinka Hosszu of Hungaria finished fifth in 4:35.98. Meanwhile, American swimmer Chase Kalisz touched home first in four minutes and 09.42 seconds to clinch gold in the men`s 400m individual medley. This is the first swimming gold for Team USA in TokyoFull Article
Olympics swimming: Tunisian Ahmed Hafnaoui wins men`s 400m freestyle gold
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tokyo Olympics: Tunisian swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui wins 400m freestyle
Watch as 18-year-old Tunisian swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui produces a major shock to win gold in the 400m freestyle on day two of the..
BBC News