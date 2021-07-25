Tottenham front-three still better than Manchester Unitedâ€™s â€“ even after Jadon Sancho transfer, claims Jamie Oâ€™Hara as he ranks Premier League strike forces
Tottenham still have a stronger attack than Manchester United, even after Jadon Sanchoâ€™s big money move to Old Trafford. Thatâ€™s according to former Spurs man Jamie Oâ€™Hara, who made the bold claim when he joined talkSPORT to rank the Premier Leagueâ€™s best strike forces. After months of speculation, United thrilled their supporters on Friday by [â€¦]Full Article