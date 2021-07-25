Mary Kom, who is a 2012 Olympic bronze-medallist, prevailed 4-1 against a rival who is 15 years her junior and a Pan American Games bronze-medallistFull Article
Tokyo Olympics boxing: Mary Kom enters pre-quarters, outwits Dominica`s Garcia
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tokyo Olympics: MC Mary Kom enters pre-quarters, outwits spirited Miguelina Hernandez Garcia
In a bout that was exciting from start to finish, Mary Kom displayed some brilliant tactics to overcome the spirted fight that..
Zee News