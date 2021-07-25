How Nigeria stars Nwankwo Kanu and Jay-Jay Okocha stunned Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo, Diego Simeone and Hernan Crespo to win Africa’s first gold in football at the 1996 Olympics
Football may not be the biggest event at the Olympics, but there have been some iconic moments at the Games. One of the best was when Nigeria stunned Argentina at Atlanta 1996 to become the first African Olympic football champions. The Nigeria side was chock full of gifted players – including Premier League icons Jay-Jay […]Full Article