Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings you what Canaries sporting director Stuart Webber has said about a move for reported Lions target Todd Cantwell.Full Article
Norwich City respond to Aston Villa and Todd Cantwell transfer claim
Lichfield Mercury0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Aston Villa news and transfer updates LIVE
Tamworth Herald
Aston Villa transfer news, rumours, gossip and speculation including latest on Jack Grealish, Axel Tuanzebe, Todd Cantwell and more
Jack Grealish claim made by Groves as Man City hover
Tamworth Herald
Villa transfers live - Grealish, Cantwell, Ward-Prowse and more
Tamworth Herald
Axel Tuanzebe cost confirmed and more Aston Villa transfer news
Tamworth Herald
Advertisement
More coverage
Villa tipped to swoop for Cantwell if Grealish joins Man City
Lichfield Mercury
Aston Villa are said to be lining up a move for Norwich City's Todd Cantwell should Grealish make a £100million move to Manchester..