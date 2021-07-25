Wales' double Olympic gold medallist Jade Jones had hoped to win a record third gold medalFull Article
Jade Jones stunned at Olympics as medal dreams ended
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Who are Britain’s best gold medal bets for Tokyo?
Team GB will target over 50 medals amid unprecedented circumstances when the Tokyo Olympics get under way later this month...
PA - Press Association STUDIO
When Jade Jones is fighting at Tokyo Olympics for third gold medal
Wales' two-time Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones is bidding for a third gold at the Tokyo Olympics which would see her break..
Wales Online