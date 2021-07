New Zealand suffered defeat at the hands of Honduras at the Olympics today (Sunday), as Luis Palma, Juan Obregon and Rigoberto Rivas struck to overturn an early two-goal lead created by Liberato Cacace and Chris Wood. Nonetheless, hats off to the Cacace opener. #Tokyo2020 9′ ¡Gooool! de Nueva Zelanda; Cacace.#Honduras 🇭🇳 0-1 #NuevaZelanda 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/POSVvqxzYv […]