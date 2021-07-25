Manchester United chiefs are concerned that Raphael Varane is using them to sign a new bumper deal at Real Madrid, with talks between the two clubs stalling in recent weeksFull Article
Man Utd fear Raphael Varane is playing games as talks with Real Madrid stall
