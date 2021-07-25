Tottenham have no plan for life without Harry Kane amid Man City transfer interest, as Tony Cascarino pinpoints improvements Nuno Espirito Santo must make to his squad
Tottenham need to make drastic improvements to their squad with Harry Kane heavily rumoured to leave the club this summer. That's according to Tony Cascarino, who believes Spurs don't have a back-up plan for coping without the England talisman, who is being targeted by Manchester City. The former Republic of Ireland striker told talkSPORT: "You've […]