USA's Kiefer earns gold medal in women's foil
Published
Lee Kiefer earned the third gold medal for the United States at the Tokyo Olympics by beating defending champion Inna Deriglazova of Russia 15-13 in the women's foil final.Full Article
Published
Lee Kiefer earned the third gold medal for the United States at the Tokyo Olympics by beating defending champion Inna Deriglazova of Russia 15-13 in the women's foil final.Full Article
Fencer Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in individual foil Sunday at the Tokyo Olympics.