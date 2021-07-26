Mukherjee was put on the back foot from the word go as she lost the first two games, and was left with all to do in the following games to have a chance in the matchFull Article
Tokyo Olympics: Paddler Sutirtha Mukherjee bows out after losing in Round 2
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
