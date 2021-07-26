Tokyo Olympics: 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya wins gold in the women's street skateboarding
Published
Watch Japan's 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya win the first-ever Olympic gold medal in women's street skateboarding at Tokyo Olympics 2020.Full Article
Published
Watch Japan's 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya win the first-ever Olympic gold medal in women's street skateboarding at Tokyo Olympics 2020.Full Article
13-year-old Momiji Nishiya becomes Japan's youngest gold medal winner and one of the youngest Olympic champions of all-time with..
Thirteen-year-old Momiji Nishiya of Japan won the first Olympic skateboard competition for women on Monday, giving the host nation..