Tokyo Olympics: 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya wins gold in the women's street skateboarding

BBC Sport

Watch Japan's 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya win the first-ever Olympic gold medal in women's street skateboarding at Tokyo Olympics 2020.

