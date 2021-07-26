The selection panel has also moved opener Abhimanyu Easwaran to the main squad as apparent from the fresh squad named in the media releaseFull Article
Prithvi Shaw, SK Yadav to fly to England for Test series as Sundar, Avesh ruled
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Ind vs Eng Test series : Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav test negative for Covid | Oneindia News
Oneindia
Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav have tested negative for COVID-19, and soon they will be joining Virat Kohi led team, that will..