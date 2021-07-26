Former England defender John Terry was appointed assistant head coach of Aston Villa in October 2018 though the Chelsea legend has now waved goodbye to Villa ParkFull Article
John Terry leaves Aston Villa after three years of being Dean Smith's No.2
The former centre-back spent the last three seasons as assistant head coach in Dean Smith's team, but has opted for pastures new