‘I would rather Man City spend £40m on Tammy Abraham than £150m to sign Harry Kane’, says Trevor Sinclair who tips Chelsea outcast as top alternative to Tottenham striker
Published
Trevor Sinclair claims he would rather Man City sign Tammy Abraham instead of Harry Kane this summer. The Premier League champions have been heavily linked with a £160million move for the Tottenham striker, who is reportedly keen to leave north London in search of silverware. Spurs are adamant Kane is not for sale, which could […]Full Article