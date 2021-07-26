Joy Taylor tells Brandon Marshall what Aaron Rodgers & Davante Adams’ cryptic IG post means for Green Bay I FIRST THINGS FIRST
Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams cryptically posted the same picture from Michael Jordan documentary "The Last Dance" to their Instagram stories, seemingly hinting this could be their last season with the Green Bay Packers. Joy Taylor joins Brandon Marshall and Kevin Wildes to discuss what message the two star players are trying to convey, and what this means for the future of the Packers.Full Article