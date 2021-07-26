Tokyo Olympics: Who is 'ROC' and why are they winning so many medals?

Tokyo Olympics: Who is 'ROC' and why are they winning so many medals?

New Zealand Herald

Published

Originally published by The Spinoff A mysterious team called ROC is currently in the top 10 on the Olympic medal table. Meanwhile, Russia hasn't won any medals in Japan yet. Could these two facts be connected? We'll give the...

Full Article