Ric Bucher: USA Men's Basketball missing their final nine shots in loss to France was surprising I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

USA Men's Basketball team was upset by France yesterday in their Tokyo Olympics opener. The loss snaps their 25-game winning streak dating back to 2004. France finished on a 16-2 run while the U.S. missed their final nine shots. After the game, U.S. head coach Gregg Popovich said that quote: 'there's nothing to be surprised about.' Ric Bucher reacts to Team USA's stunning loss to France and explains why the loss alone was not surprising, but missing their final nine shots was.