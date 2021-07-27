Britain's Dean, Scott go 1-2 in men's 200m free
Tom Dean captured the gold medal in the men's 200-meter freestyle on Tuesday, while teammate Duncan Scott picked up the silver.Full Article
The mother and brother of Great Britain swimmer Tom Dean tell of their reactions to him winning an Olympic gold medal in the..
Tom Dean stormed to victory in the men’s 200 metres freestyle and Great Britain were left to celebrate a famous one-two after..