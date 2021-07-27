Tokyo 2020: Tom Dean wins gold for Team GB with Duncan Scott clinching silver in men's 200m freestyle
Watch as Team GB's Tom Dean wins 200m freestyle gold with team-mate Duncan Scott clinching silver at Tokyo 2020.
Tom Dean and Duncan Scott have won gold and silver respectively for Team GB in the men's 200m freestyle.
Watch highlights as Team GB's Duncan Scott wins his 200m freestyle semi-final at Tokyo 2020, with Tom Dean also qualifying for the final.