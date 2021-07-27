Japan's Naomi Osaka suffered a 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Marketa Vondrousova in the third round of the Tokyo Games, crushing her dreams of winning Olympic gold at home.Osaka, chosen to light the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony,...Full Article
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tennis star Naomi Osaka crashes out of Games in big upset
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
