Tokyo Olympics 2020: Tennis star Naomi Osaka crashes out of Games in big upset

New Zealand Herald

Published

Japan's Naomi Osaka suffered a 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Marketa Vondrousova in the third round of the Tokyo Games, crushing her dreams of winning Olympic gold at home.Osaka, chosen to light the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony,...

