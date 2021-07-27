Aston Villa are keen to sign Jamaica winger Leon Bailey from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen this summer.Full Article
Leon Bailey likely to leave Leverkusen after Aston Villa 'submit bid'
Lichfield Mercury0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Johan Lange urged to complete £30m Bailey deal following update
Tamworth Herald
Aston Villa are reportedly targeting Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey this summer as Dean Smith plans to add more attacking..
-
Bailey bid, McNeil, Cantwell, JT replacement - Villa transfers lowdown
Tamworth Herald
-
Aston Villa handed Leon Bailey transfer update
Walsall Advertiser
-
Aston Villa have £25m bid for Bailey 'rejected'
Tamworth Herald
-
Exciting claim made about Leon Bailey to Aston Villa transfer
Tamworth Herald
More coverage
Leon Bailey could set Aston Villa alight with his pace and creativity
Tamworth Herald
Villa are reported to be keen to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey in another big-money deal
Aston Villa's dream XI after £30m Leon Bailey transfer
Lichfield Mercury
-
Leon Bailey transfer latest on £30m bid and Smith's stance
Tamworth Herald
-
Liverpool fans praise £30m Aston Villa transfer bid for Leon Bailey
Tamworth Herald