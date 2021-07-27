Team GB taekwondo star Bianca Walkden’s gold medal hopes ended in dramatic last-second semi-final defeat at Tokyo 2020
Team GB's Bianca Walkden suffered a devastating last-gasp defeat to end her hopes of winning taekwondo gold at the Tokyo Olympics. The three-time world champion led South Korea's Dabin Lee with literally seconds to go, only for a last-gasp three-point head-kick resulting in a heartbreaking 25-24 semi-final loss for the Brit. Walkden's dramatic defeat was