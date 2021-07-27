Biles out of Olympics gymnastics team final
U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles is out of the team finals at the Tokyo Olympics.Full Article
Simone Biles won her seventh Olympic medal in the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Tuesday and even by her own extraordinary standards it..
Aleah Finnegan, an elite gymnast from Kansas City, joins the morning team to talk about the pressure surrounding gymnastics.