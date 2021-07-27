Tokyo Olympics: Great Britain take bronze in women's gymnastics team final
Great Britain win their first medal in the women's gymnastics team event for 93 years with bronze in Tokyo.Full Article
Britain has won a bronze medal in the women's team gymnastics at the Olympics for the first time since 1928.
Great Britain's Bianca Walkden recovers from an agonising semi-final defeat to win bronze in the Olympic taekwondo +67kg.