Brandon Marshall: Big Ben must adapt and lean on the Steelers' run game and defense to succeed I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Ben Roethlisberger is entering Year 18 in the NFL with a new offensive coordinator, new weapons, including rookie running back Najee Harris, but nothing new as far as expectations go. The bar is set just as high for this team as previous in Pittsburgh. Big Ben says that this year is quote 'not about proving anything. It's about a love of the game and love of this team and city and feeling like I still got it.' Brandon Marshall compares Big Ben to Carmelo Anthony and explains why he must 'adapt like Melo did to have a chance this season.'