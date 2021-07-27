Greg Jennings: The Packers win now, but ultimately lose with Aaron Rodgers likely out next year I FIRST THINGS FIRST
Aaron Rodgers is returning to the Green Bay Packers this season. Both parties are reportedly close to a new deal that will essentially give Rodgers the freedom to pick where he wants to play in 2022. This report follows after a drama-filled offseason for the reigning MVP, where it was left unclear whether he would be at training camp this season or not. Greg Jennings explains what this deal means for his former teammate and the Packers.Full Article