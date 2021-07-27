Arsenal superstar Vivianne Miedema breaks long-standing Olympics record by hitting EIGHT goals in opening three group matches for the Netherlands
Breaking records is the norm for Vivianne Miedema, but even the Arsenal striker will admit she’s having a truly special Olympic Games. The 25-year-old made history on Tuesday by beating Christine Sinclair’s long-standing Olympic goal-scoring record as the Netherlands defeated China 8-2 in their final group stage match. Canada legend Sinclair is viewed as one […]Full Article