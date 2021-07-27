DeMar DeRozan and Shannon talk about depression and showing affection as a Black man I Club Shay Shay
Shannon Sharpe and DeMar DeRozan speak candidly about athletes opening up about their mental health and Black men showing affection. Shannon says, 'We have to stop this notion that you're not a man if you show emotion or become vulnerable.' DeMar DeRozan dives deeper into his struggle with depression and speaking out on it along with other professional athletes, such as Kevin Love.Full Article