Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu trumps Hong Kong's NY Cheung, advances to knockout stage
Published
PV Sindhu dictated the proceedings in the women's singles clash against Hong Kong's NY Cheung, winning the contest 21-9, 21-16.Full Article
Published
PV Sindhu dictated the proceedings in the women's singles clash against Hong Kong's NY Cheung, winning the contest 21-9, 21-16.Full Article
The world number seven Indian will next play Hong Kong`s world number 34 Cheung Ngan Yi in the group stage. Rio Games silver..
The world number seven Indian PV Sindhu will next play Hong Kong’s world number 34 Cheung Ngan Yi in the group stage.