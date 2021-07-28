Tokyo Olympics: Argentina beat Great Britain 17-12 in the men's rugby sevens bronze medal match
Published
Team GB miss out on a medal after a 17-12 defeat to Argentina in the men's rugby sevens in the bronze final in Tokyo.Full Article
Published
Team GB miss out on a medal after a 17-12 defeat to Argentina in the men's rugby sevens in the bronze final in Tokyo.Full Article
With patience and precision, the All Blacks Sevens have secured their place in the gold medal match against defending champions..
Georgia Taylor-Brown overcame a puncture to win silver for Great Britain in a wet women’s triathlon as Flora Duffy became..