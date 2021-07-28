Pooja Rani was in command with her right straights and also benefitted immensely from Algerian Ichrak Chaib`s lack of balance in the ringFull Article
Tokyo Olympics boxing: Pooja Rani enters quarterfinals
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tokyo Olympics boxing: Lovlina Borgohain enters quarterfinals
Lovlina Borgohain, the lone Indian boxer in action on the day, prevailed 3-2 over her rival who is 12 years her senior
Mid-Day
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Archer Deepika Kumari storms into next round, pugilist Pooja Rani enters quarter-finals
Earlier in the day, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav crashed out of men's individual archery after losing in the 1/16 eliminations..
DNA