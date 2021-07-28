Simone Biles out of all-around, Katie Ledecky gets gold, Thursday features Caeleb Dressel
Published
Katie Ledecky makes history winning gold in women's 1500m free. BMX racing and golf start on Thursday. Caeleb Dressel will swim in 100m free final.
Published
Katie Ledecky makes history winning gold in women's 1500m free. BMX racing and golf start on Thursday. Caeleb Dressel will swim in 100m free final.
Katie Ledecky of the U.S. faces a real challenge from the Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus, Caeleb Dressel could win a lot of gold..