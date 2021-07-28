Brandon Marshall analyzes the Cam Newton – Mac Jones & Jimmy G – Trey Lance Week 1 QB battles I FIRST THINGS FIRST

NFL training camp is heating up and buzzing as it kicked off this week, which also means it's time for notable quarterback battles in several teams, including the New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers. In New England, Bill Belichick was asked whether Cam Newton or Mac Jones will start behind center in Week 1 and responded with a Belichick-like response, saying quote 'It's a new season..we all have a lot of work to do.' In San Francisco, Trey Lance is still unsigned, which means Jimmy Garoppolo remains the starting quarterback for now. Brandon Marshall predicts who will start in Week 1 between Cam, Jones, Jimmy G, and Lance for both teams.