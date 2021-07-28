Portsmouth release three academy players after investigation into racist messages aimed at England stars posted in group chat after Euro 2020 final defeat
Portsmouth have released three academy players following an investigation into racist abuse aimed at England players. In the aftermath of the Three Lions’ defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final earlier this month, vile messages allegedly sent in a group chat between Pompey Under-18 players emerged on social media. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and […]Full Article