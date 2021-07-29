Caeleb Dressel wins gold medal in men's 100 freestyle at Tokyo Olympics
Team USA's Caeleb Dressel won the gold medal in the 100m freestyle at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. It is Dressel's first individual Olympic medal.
