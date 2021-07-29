Brandon Drury provides game-winning homer in Mets’ 2-1 win over Braves

New York Mets slugger Brandon Drury clubbed a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning, which held up in a 2-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night.

