Italian tennis player apologizes for repeated use of homophobic slur
Published
Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini has apologized for yelling at himself with a homophobic slur during a loss in the Olympic tennis tournament.Full Article
Published
Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini has apologized for yelling at himself with a homophobic slur during a loss in the Olympic tennis tournament.Full Article
Italian athlete Fabio Fognini has apologised for repeatedly yelling a homophobic slur after a defeat on the Olympics men’s..
Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini was heard shouting homophobic slurs at himself during his Olympics match against Russian..