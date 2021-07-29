Australia athletics team â€˜cleared to return to trainingâ€™ after Olympics chaos is caused by positive COVID test of American world champion pole vaulter Sam Kendricks
The Olympics descended into chaos on Thursday morning after American world champion pole vaulter Sam Kendricks tested positive for coronavirus. With Kendricks training alongside Australian pole vaulter Kurtis Marschall, it placed Australia's entire 63-strong track and field team in isolation as a precautionary measure only 24 hours before the athletics programme was due to begin.