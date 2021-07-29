Leicester City injury update ahead of QPR clash
Published
New left-back signing Ryan Bertrand missed Wednesday night's pre-season defeat to Wycombe Wanderers while midfielder Thanawat Suengchitthawon limped out of the action.Full Article
Published
New left-back signing Ryan Bertrand missed Wednesday night's pre-season defeat to Wycombe Wanderers while midfielder Thanawat Suengchitthawon limped out of the action.Full Article
Five talking points from Leicester City's 3-3 draw with QPR, looking at their new striker, Jonny Evans' injury, clues from the two..
Wesley Fofana suffered a serious injury during Leicester City's friendly game against Villarreal.