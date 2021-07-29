Joy Taylor: ‘Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay set Packers up for their ‘Last Dance” I FIRST THINGS FIRST
Yesterday, Aaron Rodgers during a press conference says he mulled retirement during the offseason, and says he wants more say in Green Bay Packers' front office decisions. With Green Bay's personnel moves, it looks like their compromise has created wins on both sides. Joy Taylor joins First Things First to share her thoughts on Rodgers' press conference, and what it means for the future of Green Bay.Full Article