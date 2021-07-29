Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive brings an update on Lions captain Jack Grealish with the playmaker on an extended break after his participation in Euro 2020 with England.Full Article
Jack Grealish posts three-word update ahead of Aston Villa return
Sutton Coldfield Observer0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Villa in 'pole position' for McNeil transfer and Alvarez demand sent
Aston Villa news - AVFC morning headlines from BirminghamLive including Dwight McNeil transfer update, Man City plan for Jack..
Tamworth Herald